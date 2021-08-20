© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccine Notice of Liability Letter to Employers
Follow
0
Share
Report
132 views • August 20, 2021
In this video The Mystic Philosopher talks a bit about the seven systems of government namely Democracy; Dictatorship; Monarchy; Theocracy; Totalitarian; Republic; and Anarchy, and question if people are really truly living a democratic society as they are let to believe. He also recommend that his listeners visit the website called Action4Canada.com from which he read and offer some brief commentaries on the letter titled: “Vaccine Notice of Liability Employers (Health Care, Federal, Private and Public) Union Executives, Business Associations, and the like.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.