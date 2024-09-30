Trump-Attack: Is the World Domination Cult profiting from it?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hardly any politician knows how to put himself in the lime light on the world stage more than he does. Hardly anyone polarizes and divides opinions more than he does: Donald Trump is celebrated by some as the „new messiah“ who is „draining the swamp“, and feared by others as a „destroyer of democracy“ and „propagator of hate“. This broadcast aims to provide answers to the questions: Who is Donald Trump and what role does he play in world affairs? Are „left“ and „right“ just theatre on the world stage while everyone is collaborating behind the scenes?