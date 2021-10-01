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Gestapo, Christian martyrs, graphene oxide
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64 views • October 01, 2021
1. Canadian Gestapo
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/canadian-gestapo_7MhbUBmhXO6RWCb.html
2. "The Crimes Here Are So Massive->That The Human Mind Cannot Comprehend The Scale Of The Malfeasance & The Malevolence." Dr Vladimir Zelenko interviewed by an member of the australian parliament.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-crimes-here-are-so-massive_8kyop6pgf2XXuCd.html
3. Graphene Oxide 5G = Zombie Pandemic - Branding and Tracking you by Greg Reese
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/graphene-oxide-5g-zombie-pandemic-branding-and-tracking-you-greg-reese_zXI3Vn6c58OZ3Xb.html
4. Former Pfizer Employee and BioTech Analyst, Karen Kingston, joined Stew Peters to discuss the unlawful, unconstitutional, overreaching tyrannical mandates being pushed on kids as young as kindergarten.
https://rumble.com/vn5r4r-biological-warfare-on-kids-mandates-impact-kids-down-to-age-6.html
5. BREAKING : GRAPHIC Bodies of Christian martyrs piled on truck after massacre in Nigeria. Where is MSM ? Imagine it was muslims killed by christians.
https://www.brighteon.com/7f8ca5ab-d30e-4ec4-8b42-7a47dbf495f1
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/canadian-gestapo_7MhbUBmhXO6RWCb.html
2. "The Crimes Here Are So Massive->That The Human Mind Cannot Comprehend The Scale Of The Malfeasance & The Malevolence." Dr Vladimir Zelenko interviewed by an member of the australian parliament.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-crimes-here-are-so-massive_8kyop6pgf2XXuCd.html
3. Graphene Oxide 5G = Zombie Pandemic - Branding and Tracking you by Greg Reese
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/graphene-oxide-5g-zombie-pandemic-branding-and-tracking-you-greg-reese_zXI3Vn6c58OZ3Xb.html
4. Former Pfizer Employee and BioTech Analyst, Karen Kingston, joined Stew Peters to discuss the unlawful, unconstitutional, overreaching tyrannical mandates being pushed on kids as young as kindergarten.
https://rumble.com/vn5r4r-biological-warfare-on-kids-mandates-impact-kids-down-to-age-6.html
5. BREAKING : GRAPHIC Bodies of Christian martyrs piled on truck after massacre in Nigeria. Where is MSM ? Imagine it was muslims killed by christians.
https://www.brighteon.com/7f8ca5ab-d30e-4ec4-8b42-7a47dbf495f1
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