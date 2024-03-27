BALTIMORE EXPLAINED? What On Earth - GPS Spoofing (REAL Predictive Programming!)

Excerpt from an episode of "What On Earth" describing 'spoofing' of global positioning systems on ships, aircraft, automobiles, etc. Is this what caused the Sri Lankan cargo ship to veer off course and cause the Baltimore bridge collapse?
The ending of this clip is quite disturbing, hinting at the cause of other disasters, such as the lost Malaysian flight.
