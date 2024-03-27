Create New Account
BALTIMORE EXPLAINED? What On Earth - GPS Spoofing (REAL Predictive Programming!)
RudeCrudeDude
Published 14 hours ago

Excerpt from an episode of "What On Earth" describing 'spoofing' of global positioning systems on ships, aircraft, automobiles, etc. Is this what caused the Sri Lankan cargo ship to veer off course and cause the Baltimore bridge collapse?

The ending of this clip is quite disturbing, hinting at the cause of other disasters, such as the lost Malaysian flight.

terrorismfalse flagcyber attackpredictive programmingbaltimoreinside jobhackhackingbridge collapseglobal positioning systemgps spoofspoofing

