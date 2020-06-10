Trump DOJ Wants to Take Your Firearms #602

In tonight's episode, your host will be discussing how the Trump DOJ wants more tools in order to confiscate your firearms. The DOJ made two requests related to the spike in gun purchases. They asked for funding to help the FBI hire more staff to keep up with the growing number of background checks and appeal requests and more resources and personnel for the BATF to deal with firearm retrievals.#gunconfiscation #trumpdoj #wedonotconsentReferencesPatriot Watch Media is not here to tell you what you want to hear. They tell you what you need to hear! You will always get the "Purity of Truth" with Patriot Watch Media!**FAIR USE**Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976; allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching scholarship and research.