NATO was Tricked┃An Explanation of General Surovikin's Taсtics of WARFARE Since the outbreak of hostilities, many have wondered why Russia still does not use the full power of its military aviation to support Russian groups in the war zone. And only after General Surovikin began to apply the new tactics of warfare, we received an answer to this question. Many experts note that after General Surovikin was appointed commander of the grouping of forces in the special military operation zone, Russia began to carry out massive missile strikes throughout Ukraine. Let me remind you that on December 29, 2022, there was another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. And it was this missile attack that showed the world that Russia not only disables the country's important infrastructure but also determines the exact position of air defense systems with their subsequent destruction.


