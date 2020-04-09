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Humanity in Crisis! 'Mark of the Beast' Plan Publicly Announced by Bill Gates/MIT! - FULL SHOW 4/9/20
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333 views • April 09, 2020
To buy, sell, travel & work, every human on earth will be forced to take a digital, implanted ID to ‘prove’ Covid-19 inoculation. Watch as we analyze how Bill Gates and others are pushing an implanted ID chip in response to Covid-19 that humans would have to wear in order to buy, sell, travel and work. Please share this link!
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