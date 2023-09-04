BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BURNING MAN-BLACK ROCK CITY ON LOCK DOWN. 70,000 TRAPPED. MORE RAIN EXPECTED DROWNING MAN HELL. SACRIFICIAL PENTAGRAM..!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5189 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
431 views • September 04, 2023

Now they are reporting from there all is well, no EBOLA and no FEMA. They say party on dude. We shall see. If enough bellies get hungry the entire place will go sideways I can assure you. You can get your ass killed for a ham sandwich after a couple of days with no food. They say they are still or will burn whatever it is they are going to burn. I would not give a rats ass if the whole thing burned.

As far as weather there seems to be no relief in sight for the Sodom and Gomorrah of Nevada. Were they trapped on purpose in their giant pentagram? Some interesting information on location, restrictions and weather in this video.

Sources:

TRUTHER'S LAIR: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ArAjws5w62NE/

The Real BPEarthWatch on YouTube


More videos that you won't get burned by:

Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/

That ladies and gentlemen is a motorized nut cracker right there....💥😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j7v6gMDB0X3K/

‘THAT GIRL’S NOT 18’ 🔞 ACCUSED RAPIST CAUGHT WITH PANTS UNZIPPED AND TRUCK FULL OF KIDS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vWSXEw6g4p90/

I would say the date and possibly the relationship is over 🐟😳😆😆

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QN19rVKNkmmG/

Vax pushing mega star gets mega injured because of her mega stupidity.💉

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ksRKlfXJm5Vl/


Hard Hitting and Graphic - Democratic countries don't do what? This is news to me...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yj6JYN2EjBBe/

Are any of the people on TV real? Robots? Hybrids? Clones? CGI? The Matrix? The Beast System Exposed

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zEdJdyUWU3Mz/

Alexa says there will not be a 2024 election

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BSsVMS3NRJJm/

Electric Vehicle burns and then explodes🔥💥🔥

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fIUsorGaPTuQ/


DUMB - Deep Underground Military Bases

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yx4VoTQBTxB4/

Rich businessmen are demanding that unvaccinated air crews fly them around

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kj6rXwj5FlKi/

Here is your nice sterile PCR test being manufactured - Go ahead and shove it

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RNs7Vskx6907/

Just released video of the Indian moon landing🚀🤣🤣🤣

https://www.bitchute.com/video/m2qEV2t5Ulyk/

I have been wondering this myself. A valid question in regards to the missing children...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B9q4Rk3SKjQo/

Man tells cops they are dismissed. He knows his rights and how to defend them.🚔👮

https://www.bitchute.com/video/udkVgagNI343/

1950's Disney cartoon showing you today’s grooming and feminization of the modern man

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tN3gp9KvoV6K/

The dark history of the Vril Society

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ox44q5WIrMii/

She lists 12 HUGE coincidences in Maui - great points

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VoeJ3mUqGpfa/

Arsonist has instant regret as he just about burns his face off 💥🔥😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vMfgvjHXaUFO/

As it should be. Parents in Mexico remove and burn LGBT literature from their school library

https://www.bitchute.com/video/g8VjHNy2N4PI/

This woman says don't wear a mask again and why. She nails it

https://www.bitchute.com/video/brgQLHZJMwCN/

Lightning over Tampa FL. yesterday as recorded by a military pilot - this is very strange⚡🌀

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCP6RETA1vSF/

Road rage can get you killed. These two were not the brightest bulbs in the box.😳💥🚗

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HoORRvY0jkBu/

This is a robbery! 🔫No it's not. Took him out with a propane tank.💥

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sM2TUFj1lAVu/

Huge collection of wild and crazy celebrity meltdowns...they are all here.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QdPLDH0QH8y3/

CIA Agent Confesses We Created 'Adrenochrome Farms' Where MILLIONS of Kids Are Sold to VIPS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6qTx1qMG8EvJ/

Looks like Madonna is getting a blood transfusion. Young blood? Adrenochrome? See for yourself

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jg6z7k7Yw2Ft/

The most ridiculed hidden and censored fact withheld from humanity

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4t5j1UnOyu0e/\

Gangsta funeral 🪦

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M15USSn9m7SG/

Demonic "pastor" Kenneth Copeland cutting his hand and drinking his own blood

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7YOdRQPyzn3K/


Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/


Keywords
preppingbibleagriculturepropagandafarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesdays of noahmsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetagroterrorismmanufactured fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy