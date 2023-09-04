BURNING MAN-BLACK ROCK CITY ON LOCK DOWN. 70,000 TRAPPED. MORE RAIN EXPECTED DROWNING MAN HELL. SACRIFICIAL PENTAGRAM..!

Now they are reporting from there all is well, no EBOLA and no FEMA. They say party on dude. We shall see. If enough bellies get hungry the entire place will go sideways I can assure you. You can get your ass killed for a ham sandwich after a couple of days with no food. They say they are still or will burn whatever it is they are going to burn. I would not give a rats ass if the whole thing burned.

As far as weather there seems to be no relief in sight for the Sodom and Gomorrah of Nevada. Were they trapped on purpose in their giant pentagram? Some interesting information on location, restrictions and weather in this video.

Sources:

TRUTHER'S LAIR: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ArAjws5w62NE/

The Real BPEarthWatch on YouTube





More videos that you won't get burned by:

Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/

That ladies and gentlemen is a motorized nut cracker right there....💥😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j7v6gMDB0X3K/

‘THAT GIRL’S NOT 18’ 🔞 ACCUSED RAPIST CAUGHT WITH PANTS UNZIPPED AND TRUCK FULL OF KIDS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vWSXEw6g4p90/

I would say the date and possibly the relationship is over 🐟😳😆😆

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QN19rVKNkmmG/

Vax pushing mega star gets mega injured because of her mega stupidity.💉

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ksRKlfXJm5Vl/





Hard Hitting and Graphic - Democratic countries don't do what? This is news to me...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yj6JYN2EjBBe/

Are any of the people on TV real? Robots? Hybrids? Clones? CGI? The Matrix? The Beast System Exposed

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zEdJdyUWU3Mz/

Alexa says there will not be a 2024 election

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BSsVMS3NRJJm/

Electric Vehicle burns and then explodes🔥💥🔥

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fIUsorGaPTuQ/





DUMB - Deep Underground Military Bases

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yx4VoTQBTxB4/

Rich businessmen are demanding that unvaccinated air crews fly them around

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kj6rXwj5FlKi/

Here is your nice sterile PCR test being manufactured - Go ahead and shove it

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RNs7Vskx6907/

Just released video of the Indian moon landing🚀🤣🤣🤣

https://www.bitchute.com/video/m2qEV2t5Ulyk/

I have been wondering this myself. A valid question in regards to the missing children...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B9q4Rk3SKjQo/

Man tells cops they are dismissed. He knows his rights and how to defend them.🚔👮

https://www.bitchute.com/video/udkVgagNI343/

1950's Disney cartoon showing you today’s grooming and feminization of the modern man

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tN3gp9KvoV6K/

The dark history of the Vril Society

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ox44q5WIrMii/

She lists 12 HUGE coincidences in Maui - great points

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VoeJ3mUqGpfa/

Arsonist has instant regret as he just about burns his face off 💥🔥😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vMfgvjHXaUFO/

As it should be. Parents in Mexico remove and burn LGBT literature from their school library

https://www.bitchute.com/video/g8VjHNy2N4PI/

This woman says don't wear a mask again and why. She nails it

https://www.bitchute.com/video/brgQLHZJMwCN/

Lightning over Tampa FL. yesterday as recorded by a military pilot - this is very strange⚡🌀

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCP6RETA1vSF/

Road rage can get you killed. These two were not the brightest bulbs in the box.😳💥🚗

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HoORRvY0jkBu/

This is a robbery! 🔫No it's not. Took him out with a propane tank.💥

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sM2TUFj1lAVu/

Huge collection of wild and crazy celebrity meltdowns...they are all here.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QdPLDH0QH8y3/

CIA Agent Confesses We Created 'Adrenochrome Farms' Where MILLIONS of Kids Are Sold to VIPS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6qTx1qMG8EvJ/

Looks like Madonna is getting a blood transfusion. Young blood? Adrenochrome? See for yourself

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jg6z7k7Yw2Ft/

The most ridiculed hidden and censored fact withheld from humanity

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4t5j1UnOyu0e/\

Gangsta funeral 🪦

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M15USSn9m7SG/

Demonic "pastor" Kenneth Copeland cutting his hand and drinking his own blood

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7YOdRQPyzn3K/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/



