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PRAYERS FOR PEACE; HOW TO STOP ARMAGEDDON; HOPI CLEAN WATER
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
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In this Out of this World Radio show, I urge everyone to say prayers for peace all over the world. From Vienna Austria in English and in German. Peace is needed now more than ever as the Iran conflict continues to grow and become more and more dangerous. We also discuss the need for clean water for the beautiful Hopi Indians and how they can be helped. With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

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trumppeacearmageddonprayersiran warhopi clean water
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy