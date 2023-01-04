Episode 137 - The Hamlin Tragedy on a Football Field Brought Out the Best in America

McCarthy Doesn't Have the Votes in the first two tries. How many votes will it take before he's inevitably elected Speaker? This is a lesson in idealism versus reality. Bill's Safety Hamlin is in critical condition after a routine tackle during the Monday Night Football Game. I discuss my latest piece about the tragedy in American Greatness. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson went on ABC's 'This Week' and ended his political career. He says J6 disqualifies Trump and promises to do everything he can to ensure Trump isn't the nominee. He also took shots at the embellishments and lies Republican George Santos has told. When was the last time he criticized Democrats for lying? While Pence, Hutchinson, and other RINOs criticize Trump, Trump continues to provide solutions for the country. BlackRock is working with Zelensky to help him rebuild Ukraine. Our tax dollars will be given to a liberal activist investment company. The end goal is becoming clear as Zelensky cozies up to the anti-American WEF.