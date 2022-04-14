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Should We Celebrate Easter?
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52 views • April 14, 2022
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-should-we-celebrate-easter
More free resources about Easter: https://bit.ly/39uc5bj
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
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In this regular feature, Dave and Tom respond to questions from listeners and readers of The Berean Call. Here’s this week’s question: Dear Dave and TA, having recently sat through an Easter service at a fairly large Evangelical church, many things that you have been talking about came to mind. First of all, it was primarily a production, dramatic readings, a large choir, and a full orchestra took up most of the service. It was definitely impressive but hardly convicting.Rather than quoting scripture, Bible content was given as stories. That seems to be the method many churches prefer today, impress the lost, tell them stories rather than present the scriptures that convict them of sin. One last thing before you comment, the Bible story given emphasized Friday as the day Christ was crucified.
More free resources about Easter: https://bit.ly/39uc5bj
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
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In this regular feature, Dave and Tom respond to questions from listeners and readers of The Berean Call. Here’s this week’s question: Dear Dave and TA, having recently sat through an Easter service at a fairly large Evangelical church, many things that you have been talking about came to mind. First of all, it was primarily a production, dramatic readings, a large choir, and a full orchestra took up most of the service. It was definitely impressive but hardly convicting.Rather than quoting scripture, Bible content was given as stories. That seems to be the method many churches prefer today, impress the lost, tell them stories rather than present the scriptures that convict them of sin. One last thing before you comment, the Bible story given emphasized Friday as the day Christ was crucified.
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