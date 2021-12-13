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AOC & the GOP's new #cannabis legislation would help states expunge criminal non-violent records.
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30 views • December 13, 2021
Janet Yellen Says 'Of Course' Cannabis Companies Banking Their Billions Would Help The IRS.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said his federal marijuana legalization bill is intended to provide opportunities to small businesses and minorities, not the “big boys.”
Yet the largest cannabis companies are relatively small. #BUD & #MO each have more than 10X the market cap of the largest U.S. MSO Curaleaf. BUD has enough cash to write a check for Curaleaf and could finance the $25B purchase of the top five competitors.
Schumer’s goal of keeping big companies from dominating the cannabis business represents either naivety or political posturing. The industry will inevitably be swept up in a wave of consolidation post-legalization: the economics are too powerful to deny.
Episode 842 The #TalkingHedge dives into The Fed's New #Marijuana Bill...
https://youtu.be/kWFxBN
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said his federal marijuana legalization bill is intended to provide opportunities to small businesses and minorities, not the “big boys.”
Yet the largest cannabis companies are relatively small. #BUD & #MO each have more than 10X the market cap of the largest U.S. MSO Curaleaf. BUD has enough cash to write a check for Curaleaf and could finance the $25B purchase of the top five competitors.
Schumer’s goal of keeping big companies from dominating the cannabis business represents either naivety or political posturing. The industry will inevitably be swept up in a wave of consolidation post-legalization: the economics are too powerful to deny.
Episode 842 The #TalkingHedge dives into The Fed's New #Marijuana Bill...
https://youtu.be/kWFxBN
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