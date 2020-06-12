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E. MMS DIY: First time taking it...How to mix...why you should start small (Starting Procedure)
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10369 views • June 12, 2020
This video is for those who have never taken MMS and want to know how to mix and take smaller dosages than 1 drop. (1/2 drop, 1/4 drop or smaller). I also explain why it is helpful to start with smaller doses and work your way up to the Protocol amounts. Ideally, you'll want to dilute the mixed drops with distilled water, bottled water, homemade non-citrus juice or a brand of non-citrus juice that doesn't have vitamin C, asorbic acid and is not from concentrate. Simply Cranberry or Simply Apple are juices that I have found that work from my local grocery store.
Learn more from my free ebook:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NknUX5DmAkJbvIJeTKIvqoO0ZKFRcNDN/view?usp=sharing
Mewe
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Telegram
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
Millennialmms.com
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
Learn more from my free ebook:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NknUX5DmAkJbvIJeTKIvqoO0ZKFRcNDN/view?usp=sharing
Mewe
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Telegram
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
Millennialmms.com
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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