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5G IS A URBAN RADAR WEAPON SYSTEM ~ Anthony Steele
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144 views • February 03, 2020
Also check out the following:
Court Rules on 5G: Danger is Not a Conspiracy w/ Mark Steele (1of2)
14,624 views 1 month ago
See Part 2: https://youtu.be/7eC0dtzyXFE
Mark Steele rejoins the show to discuss 5G and his landmark trial against the rollout of 5G in Gateshead, England. Initially Steele suffered multiple setbacks in court with the usual charges of being a conspiracy theory and a quack. But as the judge learned more about the case and the serious dangers of 5G, the court has since sided with Steele stating that "the people have a right to know the truth about the technology". This case is a major win for the people of Gateshead, England and for the rest of the world.
You can learn more about Mark Steele and his efforts at http://saveusnow.org.uk and join the fight.
Consider supporting my show on Patreon and see exclusive interviews, research and more at http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
See more about C60 gel capsules, DefyTime Telomere Lengthening, & Tetrogen fat burning at http://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS:
Musice license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Original:
ANTHONY STEELE
5.48K subscribers
FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO KNOW WHAT A 5G URBAN RADAR SCANNING WEAPON LOOKS LIKE - HERE IT IS - THE DOCUMENTED CRIME AGAINST THE PEOPLE BY YOUR COUNCILS.
Court Rules on 5G: Danger is Not a Conspiracy w/ Mark Steele (1of2)
14,624 views 1 month ago
See Part 2: https://youtu.be/7eC0dtzyXFE
Mark Steele rejoins the show to discuss 5G and his landmark trial against the rollout of 5G in Gateshead, England. Initially Steele suffered multiple setbacks in court with the usual charges of being a conspiracy theory and a quack. But as the judge learned more about the case and the serious dangers of 5G, the court has since sided with Steele stating that "the people have a right to know the truth about the technology". This case is a major win for the people of Gateshead, England and for the rest of the world.
You can learn more about Mark Steele and his efforts at http://saveusnow.org.uk and join the fight.
Consider supporting my show on Patreon and see exclusive interviews, research and more at http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
See more about C60 gel capsules, DefyTime Telomere Lengthening, & Tetrogen fat burning at http://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS:
Musice license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Original:
ANTHONY STEELE
5.48K subscribers
FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO KNOW WHAT A 5G URBAN RADAR SCANNING WEAPON LOOKS LIKE - HERE IT IS - THE DOCUMENTED CRIME AGAINST THE PEOPLE BY YOUR COUNCILS.
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