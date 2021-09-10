The Chase scene from Sliver (1993)

In New York during the early 1990s, Carly Norris, a pretty blonde woman in dark pants suit with red stiletto heels, is doing some light housework. But despite living in this high-security apartment, she was spooked by stories of mysterious deaths that occurred here. And yet, she doesn't let this gossip scare her into finding a different place to live.

Hearing a commotion just outside her apartment door, she checks the peephole and sees her next-door neighbor, Vida Warren, leaving her apartment. Meeting her gorgeous brunette neighbor at the elevators, Carly is in desperate need of speaking with her. But, dressed in a sexy Teal mini dress with a matching jacket and stiletto heels, Vida can't chat because she's in a hurry for a modeling job.

Thus despite being on the 20th floor, she chooses to take the stairs since she doesn't want to wait for the elevator. But before she clears off, she promises Carly that they'll chat later.

However, once these ladies go their separate ways, the elevator mysteriously opens.

Hurrying down, Vida presumes she has the stairwell all to herself since the clicking of her heels on the steps is the only sound around. Then, unexpectedly, the power fails, and that cinder block stairwell turns pitch black. The gorgeous lady instantly stops in her tracks since she doesn't want to go tumbling down the stairs. Luckily, the emergency lighting kicks in.

But just as she continues her descent, she hears someone coughing; and it gives her pause. Looking up, she's sure it came from above, which is a clear signal that she is not alone. Instantly unnerved, she snaps out of it. Continuing down, she grumbles about this building.

Reaching the next landing, Vida suddenly gets the creepy feeling that she's being followed. And this is despite the fact she can barely hear anything beyond her own feet.

Looking over her shoulder, she deliberately takes the steps one at a time. Then, abruptly halting on the next landing, this gorgeous lady listens to see if someone is indeed tailing her. And right away, She hears a creaking noise on the stairs above.

But just as Vida looked upward to see what it could be, a dark figure emerged from the stairs below. Moving with incredible speed, This person grabs Vida and slams her against the wall. Then, producing a large knife, they slice the beautiful lady open like a fish. The lady screams like a banshee as she is repeatedly stabbed with absolute malice.

Hearing those screams, Carly is clearly horrified by the sound. And yet, she shows real bravery by leaving her apartment to investigate those awful cries.

But as she heads into the dim stairwell, a breeze closes her apartment door, causing it to lock itself. Moving slowly down the stairs, this blonde lady didn't know what to expect.

Hearing odd whispering, Carly sees a macabre sight. Her beautiful neighbor was in a heap with her blood & guts spread about the landing below. And kneeling over Vida's corpse, speaking to it, is Jack Landsford, an acquaintance who also resides in the building.

As the two of them make eye contact, Carly is gripped by surprise that this man could be a killer. With blood on his hands, Jack immediately charges up the stairs towards Carly. Clearly not wanting to be his next victim, this blonde lady runs for her life.

Scrambling up the stairs, Carly hears the frantic clicking of her heels as she makes her getaway; and Jack's heavy footfall joins in. During this chase, the electricity comes back, bringing the lights of the stairwell to full power.

Reaching her apartment door, Carly discovers it's locked. Hearing Jack shouting her name, she had to get away and fast.

Seeing the elevator, she jumps inside. Frantically, Carly presses all the buttons, including the alarm button, but the machine doesn't move. Exiting the stairwell, Jack hears the elevator alarm's loud ringing, instantly telling him where Carly is. But when Jack tries to enter the elevator, Carly surprises him with a small fire extinguisher.

Using it as a club, she beats bashes and bludgeons Jack until he's forced to retreat. Once the door closes, the blonde lady successfully leaves this murder scene. As the elevator takes Carly downward to safety, she believes that she has solved the mystery of this building's mysterious deaths. Or has she?