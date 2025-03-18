Genocide Of The Kursk Region's Civilians. New Evidence Of The Kiev Regime's Atrocities (one of several videos)

As a result of the liberation of settlements in the Kursk region, fresh evidence of war crimes committed by the Kiev regime against civilians has emerged. Servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces have never been shy about killing civilians, but during the invasion of the Russian region, the genocide accelerated.

The Ukrainian military:

- Hunted down civilians who tried to leave the area of combat operations;

- Conducted mass murder, rape and looting in occupied settlements;

-Practiced hostage-taking of civilians and their imprisonment in concentration camps;

- Desecrated monuments and destroyed churches.

