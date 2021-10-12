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Ascension: Physical & Etheric Energy Cleansing
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34 views • October 12, 2021
To experience to full power of NeuralSync™, download your FREE meditation: https://www.NeuralSync.org
FREQUENCIES:
Tri-Thalamic Entrainment
Christ Consciousness
Abraham's Universal Healing
Universal Unity
Lilly Theta Waves
Rife Frequency 9999
Lymphatic Detox
Anti-aging & Regeneration
SACRED HO'OPONOPONO CLEARING PHRASES:
"I Love You." "I'm Sorry." "Please forgive Me." "Thank You."
FREQUENCIES:
Tri-Thalamic Entrainment
Christ Consciousness
Abraham's Universal Healing
Universal Unity
Lilly Theta Waves
Rife Frequency 9999
Lymphatic Detox
Anti-aging & Regeneration
SACRED HO'OPONOPONO CLEARING PHRASES:
"I Love You." "I'm Sorry." "Please forgive Me." "Thank You."
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