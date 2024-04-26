GEORGE WASHINGTON, JFK, THOMAS JEFFERSON ON BIDEN!

Hello Friends! On today’s Out of this World Radio show, I give messages from George Washington, John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln on Joe Biden, and positive messages on our bright, beautiful future! Suzy Smith, a fantastic healer from Florida gives valuable insights on healing and the ascension. I hope you all can listen to this amazing Out of this World radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted www.tedmahr.com outofthisworldreadings.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.