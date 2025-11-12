BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Antifa Attacks Freedom + TPUSA. Who are the TRUE Fascists?
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
357 followers
69 views • 2 days ago

Antifa once again made life absolutely miserable at UC Berkeley for a Turning Point USA event, using the hecklers veto to try to disrupt the event, Lighting smoke bombs, attacking turning point USA, goers violently, and trying to enact a cost for expressing differing views from their fascistic authoritarian communist utopia that they wish to have descend over us like a dark shadow.

#TPUsa #charliekirk #antifa #UCBerkeley #freedom


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️

freedomantifacommunismsocialismpoliceleftistusawokeassaultuc berkeleyturning pointstupid peoplehecklerleft-wing violencetipiwaste of resourcesshirly kirksmoke bombsvitowaste of taxpayer money
