Antifa Attacks Freedom + TPUSA. Who are the TRUE Fascists?

Antifa once again made life absolutely miserable at UC Berkeley for a Turning Point USA event, using the hecklers veto to try to disrupt the event, Lighting smoke bombs, attacking turning point USA, goers violently, and trying to enact a cost for expressing differing views from their fascistic authoritarian communist utopia that they wish to have descend over us like a dark shadow.

#TPUsa #charliekirk #antifa #UCBerkeley #freedom





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️