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Jesus Questioned the Infallibility of Moses
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30 views • November 24, 2021
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/3FqCPaq
He said to them, “Moses, because of the hardness of your hearts, permitted you to divorce your wives, but from the beginning it was not so.
He said to them, “Moses, because of the hardness of your hearts, permitted you to divorce your wives, but from the beginning it was not so.
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