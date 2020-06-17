The Architects of Western Decline - A Study on the Frankfurt School and Cultural Marxism

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This is a study of the Frankfurt School and Cultural Marxist philosophy which now controls Western intellectualism, politics, and culture. It was by design; it was created by an internationalist intelligentsia to eradicate Western values, social systems, and European racial groups in a pre-emptive attempt to spark global, communist revolution.
More Info :
https://www.darkmoon.me/2013/satans-secret-agents-the-frankfurt-school-and-their-evil-agenda/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/frankfurt-school-weaponized-u-s-education-against-civilization_3137064.html
https://www.returnofkings.com/90815/how-the-cultural-marxists-of-the-frankfurt-school-subverted-education