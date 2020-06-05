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It's a crime to be white and American!
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28 views • June 05, 2020
It,s a crime to be white in America in 2020! I have had it and no longer care or desire to be Americanman1967, i AM done!
Let the people learn the hard way and destroy them self,s!
Racist are running all over American in the name of justice! Burning and destroying every thing and You the American people just stand by and allow it! I will not get down and ask for forgiveness for being born white!
Let the people learn the hard way and destroy them self,s!
Racist are running all over American in the name of justice! Burning and destroying every thing and You the American people just stand by and allow it! I will not get down and ask for forgiveness for being born white!
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