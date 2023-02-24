How Soon Will The USD Collapse?

🚨It's becoming increasingly clear that the global financial system is facing a breakdown, and the recent move by Mexico to nationalize its gold mines is just one example of how governments may try to seize control of precious metals. Taking action now is crucial to protect your wealth and ensure your financial security. Learn how with a FREE strategy call through this link: 👉 https://calendly.com/itmtrading/brighteon or by calling 866-974-3284.

🗣 Analysts have been warning of the dollar's impending doom. What if other countries start a mass exodus of the U.S. dollar and stop relying on our currency altogether? Some experts worry that the dollar's dominance may be under threat. What are you supposed to do when a large part of your wealth and investments are tied up in a failing currency? It's not about the number in your account. It's about what you can buy with that number. Mexico, one of our largest trade partners to the south, just started the deep pegging and decoupling process from the U.S. dollar. While Saudi Arabia recently has also been talking about accepting other currencies for oil. These are major indications of our monetary system unraveling. What if you are being set up to keep your money inside the banks and the markets while the financial institutions are transferring their own money into gold? As always, I'll explain what's happening and give you the knowledge, age and power to protect yourself.

👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️



🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-974-3284

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang