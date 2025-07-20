Wearables and the Mark of the Beast

Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God





Will your wristwatch tell on you? Is your cell phone watching you? Does your computer track your every move? What about Alexa? Is she really that friendly?





What, if anything, do any of these devices have to do with the Mark of the Beast?





Are certain devices bringing liberty or being a prelude to 666 type totalitarian controls?





Are steps toward digitalization taking place in Europe? What about in the United States?





Will technological devices ultimately aid the Beast in forcing all, both rich and poor, slave and free, to accept the Mark of the Beast or go hungry? Will your cell phone be queried to determine whether or not you can sell your house, or buy a car?





Have you ever even considered the possibility that the ‘Mark of the Beast’ include be something you wear?





Well consider it!





As we get closer and closer to the time of the end and the beginning of the Great Tribulation Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical prophecy on these questions. There will be no shadow of turning with the full light of the word of God shining on the Beast.





