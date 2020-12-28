BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ezekiel 47: Is the Fountain Open Today?
Shepherd's Rod Message
Shepherd's Rod Message
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • December 28, 2020
This presentation addresses whether the fountain that leads to the great river in Ezekiel chapter 47 is open today based on evidences coming from the Spirit of Prophecy and the original Shepherd's Rod message. Furthermore, the movement of God's storehouse in an overall eastward direction across the United States on three separate occasions starting in 1934 will be demonstrated. These evidences refute the false claims coming from the modern day Waco Association in Waco Texas and the International GADSDA in Red Bluff California who allege that the fountain will not be open until after Ezekiel 9 during the kingdom.

For more detailed evidence on the movement of God's storehouse from 1955 on up to the present day please see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9W5JS...

For more proof that the claims of the modern day Waco association that the headquarters has to be located in Waco, Texas can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGKyd...

Please subscribe to this channel and click the bell icon to receive notifications when new videos are uploaded on topics of interest to all Davidian Seventh-day Adventists and students of the original Shepherd's Rod message.
Keywords
wacoshepherds rodhouteffgadsdadavidian seventh-day adventist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Chase Codewell
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: What every mama bear should know about baby&#8217;s health

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: What every mama bear should know about baby’s health

Belle Carter
Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Ramon Tomey
Which meal is most important for your brain? Preserve your memory with a daily habit you control

Which meal is most important for your brain? Preserve your memory with a daily habit you control

Willow Tohi
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy