© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ezekiel 47: Is the Fountain Open Today?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • December 28, 2020
This presentation addresses whether the fountain that leads to the great river in Ezekiel chapter 47 is open today based on evidences coming from the Spirit of Prophecy and the original Shepherd's Rod message. Furthermore, the movement of God's storehouse in an overall eastward direction across the United States on three separate occasions starting in 1934 will be demonstrated. These evidences refute the false claims coming from the modern day Waco Association in Waco Texas and the International GADSDA in Red Bluff California who allege that the fountain will not be open until after Ezekiel 9 during the kingdom.
For more detailed evidence on the movement of God's storehouse from 1955 on up to the present day please see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9W5JS...
For more proof that the claims of the modern day Waco association that the headquarters has to be located in Waco, Texas can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGKyd...
Please subscribe to this channel and click the bell icon to receive notifications when new videos are uploaded on topics of interest to all Davidian Seventh-day Adventists and students of the original Shepherd's Rod message.
For more detailed evidence on the movement of God's storehouse from 1955 on up to the present day please see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9W5JS...
For more proof that the claims of the modern day Waco association that the headquarters has to be located in Waco, Texas can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGKyd...
Please subscribe to this channel and click the bell icon to receive notifications when new videos are uploaded on topics of interest to all Davidian Seventh-day Adventists and students of the original Shepherd's Rod message.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.