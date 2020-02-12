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Street Level Surveillance: Top-4 Technologies and Strategies to Stop Them
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24 views • February 12, 2020
State and local government agencies act as integral parts of the national surveillance state though Information Sharing Environment (ISE) and fusion centers. Learn about 4 leading technologies and 4 steps that can be taken in the states to stop them.
Path to Liberty: February 12, 2020
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Path to Liberty: February 12, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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