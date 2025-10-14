Martial Law In 30 Days? Trump Considers Insurrection Act. Troops In Chicago. Civil War

IRS workforce slashed in half as government shutdown showdown stretches into second week. Taxpayers face longer wait times and service delays as agency suspends call centers and administrative functions. Nearly half of the IRS workforce — nearly 34,000 employees — faces furloughs as the government shutdown enters its second week, with the agency rolling out a contingency plan to keep key tax enforcement, data security, and filing-season operations running despite the lapse in congressional funding.





‘This shutdown feels different.’ States might not get repaid when government reopens. Going without federal reimbursement for shutdown costs could force states to cut their own budget priorities. States are doing what they generally do during a federal government shutdown: continuing to operate programs serving some of the neediest people.





Yes, the longest government shutdown in US history happened under Donald Trump. The United States once again finds itself on the eve of another government shutdown as Democrats and Republicans are locked in a stalemate over a spending bill. If Congress is unable to pass a resolution before 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, all but essential government services will come to a halt.





Trump administration officials seriously discussing invoking Insurrection Act, sources say. A decision isn't expected to be imminent, one source said, but debate within the administration has shifted recently to more deeply exploring how and when the act might be invoked. White House officials have held increasingly serious discussions in recent days about President Donald Trump’s invoking the Insurrection Act, a rarely used 19th century law that gives the president the power to deploy active-duty troops inside the United States for law enforcement purposes, five people with knowledge of the talks told NBC News.





Trump prepares martial law, orders invasion of Portland and Chicago. Over the weekend, the Trump administration escalated its war against the American people, launching coordinated military operations in Portland and Chicago.





National Guard Troops Assemble in Chicago Area as Trump Officials Make Visits. Troops from Texas arrived in Illinois and are expected to deploy in the Chicago area on Wednesday, a U.S. military official said. Officials there and in Portland, Ore., are trying to block the deployments in court. National Guard troops from Texas assembled, with riot shields in tow, on the outskirts of Chicago on Tuesday, an extraordinary symbol of what local officials have decried as an unconstitutional “invasion” ordered by President Trump.





Court to consider circumstances in which police may enter a home during an emergency. The Fourth Amendment generally requires police officers to obtain a warrant before they enter a home. But the Supreme Court has recognized several exceptions to that rule for emergencies. On Wednesday, Oct. 15, in Case v. Montana, the justices will consider how certain police must be that there is an emergency before they can enter a home without a warrant. Is it enough, as the Montana Supreme Court held, that police have only “reasonable suspicion” that there is an emergency? Or are police officers required to meet a higher bar and have probable cause to believe that there is an emergency?





‘We took the freedom of speech away’: On First Amendment, Trump says quiet part out loud

A week after the White House boasted that Trump “is a strong supporter of free speech,” the president’s legal gibberish pointed in the opposite direction.





Ray Dalio says the U.S. is headed for civil war, with either side exerting ‘tests of power’ on their rivals





With Trump’s National Guard antics, the next U.S. civil war may have already begun





Nuclear EMP attack: How US, Americans can prepare for ‘very real threat,’ expert says. Trump has ordered the construction of an advanced missile defense shield similar to Israel's Iron Dome





