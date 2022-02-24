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NWO will 5G activate DNA-shapeshifting super soldier nephilim hulk vampires to kill human populace
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138 views • February 24, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2022). After we real Christians “Bride of Christ” Church Saints finish our warnings and are raptured up into heaven, then upon Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO top hierarchy Shambhala “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils’ orders, their Order 666 “Great Awakening” will begin, and all their hundreds of millions of hybrid super soldiers’ DNA and mind-programming will be activated with 5G frequencies to kill off all the human homo-sapiens specie populace. These “hubrid” hybrid super soldier New Age Wicca witch Illuminati uberman people, who have been trained to live as humans up to now and to kill humans, will shapeshift into “Harry Potter witches” werewolves and vampires and Egyptian goddess Bastet cat women and Bible’s “lion men of Moab” and minotaur and medusa and Naga snake humans and hulks and pedophile cannibal titan nephilim giants and gargoyles and Dracula’s daughters and Dr. Jekyll Mr. Hyde. They have lightning speed to outrun airplanes, and AI femtobot nanite immediate healing tissue regeneration like vampires, and femtobot technology nanite super human strength to turn over military tanks, and ability to control the minds of humans psychically, and control weather, and pass through walls and solid objects as in the “Harry Potter” movie’s train platform nine and three quarters, and open wormhole portals to teleport, and use higher 4th 5th dimensional body implant weapons like plasma cannons and laser guns, and ability to jump out of planes and land on their feet, and blow apart humans and buildings and planes with their psychic minds’ electromagnetics, and manipulate the humans’ bodies to turn their own guns to shoot off their own heads as in the “Hansel & Gretel Witch Hunters” movies’ Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist witch Muriel and her super strength and super speed, and AI femtotech nanobot DNA alteration shape-shift from human form to LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) “bisexual Draco gene” homosexual cannibal nephilim giants just like in their movie “Hulk” and anime “Attack on Titans.” End of transmission… They tried to clone Jesus using the shroud of Turin. When they put the cloned blood on some entities, they turned into ashes. They were trying to make the AntiChrist’s avatar body by cloning the body of Christ, in which to indwell the spirit of Satan Lucifer inside the AntiChrist body. End of transmission… They had plans to use blue beam technology to bring the image of Christ and Buddha and Muhammad and Krishna together into one person, which is the image of the Beast AntiChrist, and use the blue beam technology to make it look like the False Prophet brings fire down from heaven. End of transmission… Whenever the real Christians expose something, they cancel the plan, because they do not want to be exposed. They want to blame everything on North Korea and Iran and Russia and China, which they also own and which they use to play the role of the villains and rogue nations as an excuse to start their wars to collect the humanoid species’ meat and laboratory reptilian blood harvest. All the globalist elites like Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton and Pope and Queen Elizabeth and Japanese emperor and Rothschild family owned Chinese communist party and Nazi leaders and U.S. military leaders and Israeli leaders and South Korean leaders all assemble to have their reptilian hybrid “satanic ritual abuse” orgy rape cannibal pedophile sacrifice in the palace of the North Korean dictator. They bring in hundreds of children using their TR3B TR3H spaceships.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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