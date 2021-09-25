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Shout Out To Chris The Flip Flop Doctor In Sebastian Florida.
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30 views • September 25, 2021
Kudos Dr Chris Festa. We need to show our support for these doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals that see what is really going on and try to tell the world.

Chris The Flip Flop Doc
Chris Festa
https://www.facebook.com/chris.festa
Original Video Found At
https://www.facebook.com/100036017863099/videos/198577255705000/
Keywords
vaccinevaccine injuriesvaxxedvax
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy