Australia - Serving Papers On The Criminal “ Government “

[ From: Murder by Decree / Steven Suka ]

“ I hope that all can understand the significance of what occurred today in NSW and soon many other states and territories. Today we the people successfully served NSW Police and provided all arrest warrants.

The police have created an event number which is attached to this slide the people are now in the process of serving all police stations with our lawful assemblies.

The police have been informed that a deadline for these arrests are to occur on the 31st of January. Congratulations NSW pat yourself on the back you have just set the precedence for all other states and territories.

This event number attaches to the common law court verdict convened by Brian Tucker in which all premieres, governor generals and the prime minister were found guilty of treason along with 65 other charges. We produced the documents to police and advised that they could act upon it now or they could choose to investigate. As a result they produced an event number which means they must now investigate “.