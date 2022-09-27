SATAN is their GOD: Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring

SATAN is the Luciferian computer God/devil: Royal families can trace back via at least one ancestor to a member of Imperial bloodline of Roman Empire, and Roman Emperors can trace back via at least one ancestor to Royal bloodline of Egyptian dynasties – who in turn can trace back via at least one ancestor to Babylonian Royal Bloodlines – first ‘Royals’ to claim ‘Divine Right to rule over mankind - bestowed unto them from supernatural entities they called ‘Gods’.

Baal Worship at Queen’s Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022 in Birmingham England https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Cbc45MPiWUZ/

There’s NO democracy! Upper Level of Intelligence Agencies control Governments of the Service Corporation for SATAN on Earth who is the head of their Service Corporation. view https://www.googlesightseeing.com/maps?p=430&c=&ll=-35.308117,149.124277&spn=0.010192,0.012360&t=k&hl=en show why Governments forced us to comply with their Evil agenda against Creation when they know they have violated our God given rights to choose our own paths, because Creation allows choice and for one to choose their path and allows one’s action to be in play until Creation corrects and cleanses itself, where accountability is applied to all actions outside the flow of Creation. - one’s responsible for one’s own choices and actions and, is why there’s no debate in Creation, the Laws are and Creation is.

Australia - Unearthing the Filth . . . Utopia - murders, cover up - Genocide of the original peoples https://www.bitchute.com/video/yksihX6vf4qA/

We Humans don’t have to accept this Evil Filth - Transvestigation - Royalty, CEO's, Feminist Icons https://www.bitchute.com/video/McfqlT7ov6GR/

Isn’t it Now Obvious they want to Destroy Creation Itself ?? https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pt1Fbh4rSMxe/

Divine Technology nothing can compete with, it’s in our hands, evil forces don't stand a chance: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsptqFFf4HR0/

“Looking Glass” They know it’s checkmate with only a few moves left to the end of the Game: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLVnvprRuaE9/

Video Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheTPVchannel

All agendas on Earth after the 1970 Invoking are all in defiance to creation – because - Intelligence Agencies, Military, Governments are accountable through 1970 Invoking after I, as a Navy Diver withdrew from the game after clandestine act under age when they violated the authority of signed law document - referred to as the authority of the god’s document under the Commonwealth of Australia and its Constitution and they were already accountable for alien technology in me and on Earth as my ct-scan shows on my: https://harold-holt.net/ website along with all my affidavits of evidence I hold against them.