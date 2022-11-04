SPIRITUAL WARFARE: Covid Vaxx, Beast System, And Servants Of The Devil In Disguise

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Cross Talk News
Nov 3, 2022
Today on CrossTalk News, Edward sends in footage from the thermography screenings of The DIED SUDDENLY Movie, Coming to The Stew Peters Network on November 21st.
Karen Kingston joins to discuss the spiritual warfare of this era, as well as the battles we will face ahead. She discusses deception within the Covid Truth movement, as well as Elon Musk's recent Halloween Costume, featuring as 'The Devil's Champion'.
Follow Karen Kingston's substack HERE:
https://karenkingston.substack.com/
All this and more, on today's CrossTalk News...
Share your story about vaccine injury on https://diedsuddenly.info/ and share this powerful trailer:
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Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v1q1u1m-died-suddenly-official-trailer-streaming-november-21st.html
Checkout the mini-documentary “SHORTAGE”
https://rumble.com/v1kux2b-shortage-a-stew-peters-network-exclusive.html
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