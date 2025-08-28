Global Financial Reset: The GOOTS Model - EPISODE 2

🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





In this critical episode of the Global Financial Reset, host John Michael Chambers delivers a hands-on workshop focused on one of the most vital strategies for navigating the current economic danger zone: the GOATS (Get Out Of The System) model.





With the U.S. national debt skyrocketing by $1 trillion every 100 days and confidence in the dollar eroding, Chambers argues that moving wealth into tangible, non-counterparty assets is no longer optional—it's essential for survival. This episode serves as a masterclass in precious metals, meticulously breaking down the critical differences between bullion (the recommended inflation hedge) and overpriced semi-numismatic coins (a common pitfall for uninformed investors).





Chambers is then joined by Bill Armor, Director at Genesis Gold, for an expert Q&A. They discuss the powerful macro-economic drivers fueling gold and silver's rise, including unprecedented central bank buying, unsustainable fiscal policy, and escalating geopolitical risk. They also tackle key listener questions: Is it too late to buy? What's the difference between gold and silver? And how does the process of moving IRA and 401(k) funds into physical metals actually work?





This is a must-watch for anyone seeking to protect their assets from the orchestrated collapse of the fiat system and transition their wealth into the new, asset-backed economy.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





This program and ( https://wealthcoachuniversity.com/ ) is operated by JMC Broadcasting. The information, products, and services made available are provided for informational and educational purposes only. The modules and consultations offered constitute financial consulting and coaching only. Neither the Company nor John Michael Chambers is registered or licensed as a financial advisor. We do not provide any investment advice or financial management services, and we do not sell investments, insurance products, precious metals, or any investment vehicles.

By using the Site, you acknowledge and agree to the following: Certain products and services offered on the Site involve you voluntarily participating in a process of financial coaching and guidance. You understand that coaching is a collaborative process, designed to encourage, support, challenge, inspire, and assist you in meeting your goals. We cannot and do not guarantee you any specific result or outcome.

We may refer you to a Resource Network of various financial, insurance, and precious metals professionals. It is solely your choice to consult with or work with any individual or firm. We cannot guarantee and are not responsible for the outcomes that may result from your dealings with any person or entity that you choose to engage. You are advised to seek investment, tax and legal advice from licensed professionals.



