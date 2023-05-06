Short follow-up video on Stew Peters 4 president 😉

Sometimes I assume people getting my message in just a few words, but I should have been more explicit, hence the reason for this video.

The most important thing is to raise awareness about everything that is happening behind the scenes while life sometimes seems to be back to "normal".

Evil prevails when good people say nothing, and the power of words shouldn't be underestimated. Learning from good communication skills is a good asset to have in these times. Knowledge is power. I can't say it often enough that ignorance is not bliss.

And sure, I totally agree, keep that critical mind, also or especially within the truther community. Look at their eyes, body language, listen to your intuition, is it a half truth or does the person seem honest? I can make mistakes, maybe I am wrong about trusting Stew, did the interview look staged to you? Who knows. Let's judge the tree by its' fruit.

🙏💕