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The Stupid & Silly “Stories Of My Life” #1: From Fooliness To Faith...
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10 views • February 11, 2022
The “Stories Of My Life” Are an Attempt by Me To Retain the good memories. All my life I have has the great quality of only remembering the good about people. It has made “Biblical Forgiveness” very easy for me. I'm just thankful for all God has given me. These stories are very nonreligious as a general rule, but my funniest and most memorable moments which I hope you can relate to and enjoy Too...
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"Faith Is The Realization Of Things Hoped For, The Substance Of Things Not Seen..."
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"Faith Is The Realization Of Things Hoped For, The Substance Of Things Not Seen..."
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