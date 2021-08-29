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Between nudging and side effects: James Corbett
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181 views • August 29, 2021
Corona Ausschuss, May 31, 2021
English only extract from James Corbett interview with Dr. Reiner Füllmich and Viviane Fischer about the corona situation.
Taken from Sitzung 63: Zwischen Nudging und Nebenwirkungen
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-54-Zwischen-Nudging-und-Nebenwirkungen_online:c
Corona Committee (Corona Ausschuss)
The Corona Committee was founded by four lawyers. He is taking evidence on the corona crisis and the measures.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonymous information to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee:
https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausousse
Telegram OVALmedia:
https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
The work of the committee is only possible through your donation.
Unfortunately, we are currently unable to issue donation receipts.
Lawyers' account / trust account:
Attorney Dr. Pure filling me
Purpose: "Donation Corona Committee"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
English only extract from James Corbett interview with Dr. Reiner Füllmich and Viviane Fischer about the corona situation.
Taken from Sitzung 63: Zwischen Nudging und Nebenwirkungen
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-54-Zwischen-Nudging-und-Nebenwirkungen_online:c
Corona Committee (Corona Ausschuss)
The Corona Committee was founded by four lawyers. He is taking evidence on the corona crisis and the measures.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonymous information to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee:
https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausousse
Telegram OVALmedia:
https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
The work of the committee is only possible through your donation.
Unfortunately, we are currently unable to issue donation receipts.
Lawyers' account / trust account:
Attorney Dr. Pure filling me
Purpose: "Donation Corona Committee"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
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