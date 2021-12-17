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Should We Cover Our Heads in Church?
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56 views • December 17, 2021
Should women cover their head whilst in Church? Should men? Theological Author and Preacher Miguel Hayworth gives us the definitive answer from The Bible.
Filmed in Milton Keynes this is part of a series of interviews with Miguel Hayworth on hard questions of Christian culture, life, religion, ecumenism, politics, church etc.
Filmed in Milton Keynes this is part of a series of interviews with Miguel Hayworth on hard questions of Christian culture, life, religion, ecumenism, politics, church etc.
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