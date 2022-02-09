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Beware of Hospitals' Deadly COVID "Treatments," Warns Dr. Lionberger
The New American
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199 views • February 09, 2022
False results from COVID tests are being used by hospitals to put people on deadly "Fauci protocols" treatments such as Remdesivir that are being encouraged and funded by the federal government, and there must be accountability for everyone who knowingly participated in this, warned lawman and medical doctor William Lionberger in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Dr. Lionberger is a police officer and founder of Guardians of Humanity's Children as well as one of the original America's Frontline Doctors, so he has a unique perspective as somebody who works in medicine and law enforcement.
He said the use of dangerous protocols was resulting in unnecessary deaths in hospitals, which are lawlessly separating patients from their family to gain more control. There must be accountability and justice, Dr. Lionberger said. One of his current missions through Guardians of Humanity's Children is to protect children from the dangerous COVID injections. Children are at zero risk from COVID, he said, but there are many risks, side effects and downsides from the "vaccines," so parents must be educated.
Keywords
vaccinesvaccine injurypandemicvaersalex newmancovidremdesivirfauci protocolwilliam lionberger
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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