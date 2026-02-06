Scott Bessent openly talks about how the United States created a dollar shortage in Iran in order to cause chaos in the country.

NYT: Iran is conducting work at missile and nuclear facilities, satellite images show

Details of the Omani Foreign Minister's talks with Araghchi and Witkoff

- Within the framework of the Sultanate of Oman hosting the negotiations related to Iran's nuclear file, this morning Mr. Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, held separate consultations with the Iranian delegation headed by Mr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi and also with the American delegation headed by Steve Witkoff, the Special Representative of the President of the United States of America, and Jared Kushner.

- These consultations focused on creating suitable conditions for the resumption of diplomatic and technical negotiations and, at the same time, emphasized their importance given the parties' commitment to the success of these talks in achieving sustainable security and stability.

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman also once again emphasized the country's commitment to continuing support for dialogue and bringing the parties' views closer together and announced Oman's readiness to cooperate with various partners to reach agreed political solutions aligned with the desired goals and expectations. At the end, he expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of the regional countries supporting these negotiations.