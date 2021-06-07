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Cancelling Christianity? They’re Trying, Warns Author
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60 views • June 07, 2021
The forces of evil behind “Cancel Culture” are seeking to “cancel” Christianity, warns author, pastor and radio host David Fiorazo in this interview about his new book with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. His new book, “Cancelling Christianity,” explores the agenda to drive Christians and their faith completely out of the public square and eventually even ramp up persecution, as has already started in some post-Christian Western nations. Of course, as Fiorazo points out, God cannot be cancelled. However, Christians must understand the times, he says.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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