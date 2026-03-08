NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 03.08.2026 – Daniel's WAR, A Snare For Babylon, & Much More...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Workman that Needeth Not be Ashamed.
Truth is the first casualty of war.
Babylon America is the first to go in the end time destruction – other nations watch her burn.
https://whyamericaisbabylon.com/
Jeremiah 50:24
I have laid a snare for thee, and thou art also taken, O Babylon, and thou wast not aware: thou art found, and also caught, because thou hast striven against the Lord.
Matthew 7:11
If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your Father which is in heaven give good things to them that ask him?
2 Timothy 2:15
Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
__________ HELPFUL LINKS:
Stewart Best's Substack:
https://substack.com/@stewartcbest
Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation ("DarkLight"):
NarrowWayTruth.com
--- Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.
--- Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!
__________
Video Source (Stewart Best's Official): https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
__________
Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.
His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.
In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.
At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.
He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.