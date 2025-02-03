Babylon is fallen: Roman catholic doctrines goes against what the Bible says (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on December 17, 2024.





Roman catholic church’s beliefs and doctrine do not align with what the Bible says including:





1. Roman catholic church claims that Peter is the rock in Matthew 16:18 but that goes against 1 Corinthians 10:4.

2. Christ is portrayed as being a dead man inside roman catholic church buildings or a baby in a manger but that goes against Hebrews 12:2 which speaks of Christ sitting at the right hand of God the Father.

3. Christ speaks against vain repetitious prayers in Matthew 6:7 but roman catholics believe in reciting the rosary.

4. Christ speaks against offending children in Matthew 18:6 but the roman catholic church sexually abuses children.

5. Roman Catholic teaching believes that you need to confess your sins to a priest in a confessional booth while the Bible teaches in 1 John 1:9 that God is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

6. The roman catholic church believes in purgatory, which was invented by pope Gregory in 593 but that evil non biblical doctrine rejects Christ’s atoning sacrifice on the cross.

7. The roman catholic church believes in good works only can help you go to heaven.

8. Sprinkling of water for a baby’s baptism is not biblical.

9. The roman catholic church claims that it is God’s church when non biblical, pagan practices based on the worship of the sun as ancient Babylon did, are part of the practices and beliefs of roman catholic church.





Cardinal Newman admits in his book that; the "The use of temples, and these dedicated to particular saints, and ornamented on occasions with branches of trees; incense, lamps, and candles; votive offerings on recovery from illness; holy water; asylums; holydays and seasons, use of calendars, processions, blessings on the fields; sacerdotal vestments, the tonsure, the ring in marriage, turning to the East, images at a later date, perhaps the ecclesiastical chant, and the Kyrie Eleison, are all of pagan origin, and sanctified by their adoption into the Church. {374}" -An Essay on The Development of the Christian Doctrine John Henry "Cardinal Newman" p.359





10. The Roman catholic church believes that she is God’s church in Matthew 16:18 when Revelation 17 and 18 says otherwise. Revelation 18:8-9 says that this evil woman or evil church, that great whore, which is the babylonian roman catholic church, as she described in Revelation 17 and 18, will get miserably destroyed by fire from God.





