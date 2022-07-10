Warnings & GA Guide Stones - July 10, 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
General Warnings and discussion on GA Guide Stones
Links:
Miracles and Deceptions | Pastor David Gates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Cg8QRRAYhA
Lightning Ft Worth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olrW2l-c5j0
Strikes
https://www.dailyveracity.com/2022/07/07/did-lightning-strike-the-mysterious-georgia-guidestones-video-evidence-suggests-it-was-just-the-weather/
https://knightspirit.com/home/bridging-the-gap-between-what-was-and-what-will-be/the-bolt-that-cracked-the-georgia-guidestones/