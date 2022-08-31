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Conditions For True Discipleship - There is no person as a half-Christian.
cmcsmen
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34 views • August 31, 2022

The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.

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CMCSMen videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of fostering Catholic men in Chicagoland to grow in holiness and to make Jesus Christ the center of their lives. Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more practical way of evangelizing Catholic men young and old, and their families, of helping them to understand what the culture often rejects – how men and women should relate to one another in complementary ways and how important husbands and fathers are to children.


▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Charity Mobile goes toward helping us achieve our mission of fostering 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man': https://charitymobile.com/cmcsindex.php

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The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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