Live Music Rocks! Bear and The Sheriffs and classic ACDC.
Roobs Flyers
Published Sunday |

AC/DC Day.
17th June, 2023.

Packed house at Hound and Stag Brewing Co. on the Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. Arguably the greatest city alive.

Brought to you by Davo and Rebel FM - The Rock Station.

Please enjoy this classic ACCA/DACCA song - 'Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be'  performed by Bear and The Sheriffs.

After watching them yesterday, Bear and The Sheriffs are my new favourite band. Especially their rendition of 'I remember when I was young' by Chain. See original version here - https://youtu.be/EEA9k2Znq_0

Looking forward to the next gig.

https://www.facebook.com/BearandtheSheriffs


https://www.facebook.com/houndnstag


https://www.facebook.com/davoradio


https://www.facebook.com/rebelfmrocks


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

australiaroobs flyersgold coastacdc dayrebelfm the rock stationdavo radiobear and the sheriffshound and stag brewing company

