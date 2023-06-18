Live Music Rocks! Bear and The Sheriffs and classic ACDC.

AC/DC Day.
17th June, 2023.
Packed house at Hound and Stag Brewing Co. on the Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. Arguably the greatest city alive.
Brought to you by Davo and Rebel FM - The Rock Station.
Please enjoy this classic ACCA/DACCA song - 'Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be' performed by Bear and The Sheriffs.
After watching them yesterday, Bear and The Sheriffs are my new favourite band. Especially their rendition of 'I remember when I was young' by Chain. See original version here - https://youtu.be/EEA9k2Znq_0
Looking forward to the next gig.
