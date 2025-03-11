THE MONDAY MORNING 📴 DDOS OF X

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#BREAKING: Ed Krassenstein, one of the far-left extremist Krassenstein brothers, claims to be in contact with the group behind X's takedown, stating it was merely a demonstration of their strength.
GeneralMCNews
Source: https://x.com/JackStr42679640/status/1899245892114460953
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9mywb2 [thanks to https://x.com/SpyoSecure/status/1899105581459226901 and https://www.informationsecurity.com.tw/article/article_detail.aspx?aid=11721 🖲]
🚨DDOS Alert🚨
To anyone wondering why X (Twitter) was down, it was under attack by Dark Storm Team.
Actor: Dark Storm Team
Method: DDOS
Date: March 10, 2025
#Hacktivism #CyberAttack #CyberThreat #Darkweb #DarkStormTeam #CyberNews #News #NewsUpdate #HackerNews
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/x-hit-by-massive-cyberattack-amid-dark-storms-ddos-claims/
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/thousands-users-report-issues-accessing-elon-musks-x-platform-rcna195630
https://decrypt.co/309371/x-outage-linked-dark-storm-hacker-group
https://thedesk.net/2025/03/twitter-x-outage-ddos-dark-storm-elon-musk/
https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/ddos-blamed-x-suffers-multiple/
https://www.zdnet.com/article/x-outages-reportedly-caused-by-massive-cyberattack/