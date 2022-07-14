What did the DOJ know? Kangaroo show trial run by really bad, evil people

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Devin forecasts what’s gonna happen after Republicans take back control of Congress: “Paybacks are going to be a you know what [BITCH kek]…. What did the DOJ know? Were they coordinating with these corrupt members of Congress who are running a kangaroo show trial?…. These are really bad, evil people.”
Kash on who should be investigated first: “Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, and Raskin…. all day long. Subpoena their phone records.”
Hunters become the Hunted 🍿