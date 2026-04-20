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$250 MILLION: Kash🤡Patel promises to sue 'The Atlantic' over 'excessive drinking' report - $250 MILLION defamation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Kash Patel promises to sue The Atlantic over 'excessive drinking' report

FBI director calls the story "fake news," says defamation lawsuit is "coming tomorrow."

He frames it as part of Trump's war on fake news:

"Our leaders that get attacked under his brilliant leadership must do the same," he told Fox News.

Adding more about it:

⚡️FBI Director Kash Patel just dropped a $250 MILLION defamation bomb on The Atlantic and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick. The article claimed “bouts of excessive drinking” and unexplained absences. Patel says it’s “categorically false” and a “fabricated hit piece.”

Key allegations against Kash Patel — The Atlantic

➡️Erratic behavior & judgment

Patel panicked and frantically called aides claiming he'd been fired after a routine IT login error — what officials described as a full "freak-out." The article characterizes him as erratic, suspicious, and prone to jumping to conclusions without evidence.

➡️Excessive drinking

Multiple officials raised concerns about his alcohol use as a national security vulnerability. He was filmed chugging beer on official travel in Italy, prompting Trump — who doesn't drink — to call him personally to express displeasure. Officials question whether alcohol contributed to instances where Patel shared inaccurate information about active investigations.

➡️Abuse of perks & poor attendance

Patel has drawn criticism at the White House for spotty office attendance and use of the FBI jet for personal travel, with aides reportedly fearing Trump's reaction if he focused on those stories.

➡️Politicizing the FBI

Patel has directed purges of agents he considers insufficiently loyal to Trump, fired staff, opened internal investigations, and pressured agents to quit for pushing back on his directives. Employees are polygraphed to identify leakers — and reportedly asked whether they've ever said anything critical of Patel or the president.

➡️National security concerns

Days before the US launched operations against Iran, Patel fired members of a counterintelligence squad focused in part on Iran. Officials say the rushed firings left the US shorthanded at a critical moment. High turnover and leadership vacuums are described as eroding the FBI's ability to detect and counter terrorist threats.

➡️Job insecurity

Senior Trump administration officials are already discussing potential replacements, and FBI staff are described as waiting for the official word that he's out.

And:  The Atlantic responds to $250 MILLION LAWSUIT

‘We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit’


@DD Geopolitics

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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