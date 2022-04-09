They don't want to pay you. This is one reason they are killing people

They don't want to pay you. This is one reason they are killing peopleThis Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.March 4th, 2022.Jim CrenshawDon't believe all the BS about being broke. They create money (fiat currency) out of thin air. Or as I say pull it of their asses. They have never had more money.That is why they can pay a hospital up to $140,000 to kill you (they profit off of the killing also). It is not that they CANNOT pay you, the DON'T WANT TO pay you. The slime ball banksters, attorneys, politicians and judges. Hang them all. The 99.9% of the bad ones are giving the good ones a bad reputation.The reason the pension system is broke is because these bastards stole the money. If you hang enough of these criminals the rest would find the money. Have a nice day and drive through. Source: Fat NewsNOTE: Clearly their position with Covid-19 restrictions and ever tightening mandates our not in our interest, especially our children, and we have to fight back and demand our leaders act. As of today, I have gotten no response from our Chancery Office or any of their supporting documentation (including informed consent info) I requested. Of course not, there is absolutely no medical evidence whatsoever in favour of the Covid-19 vaccine or mandates.Both of these downloadable documents, ‘Bishop2021-10-06(redacted).pdf’ and ‘Ultimate Proof Covid-19 links.pdf’ are also presented in my (MyCatholicRedPill letter to my local Chancery Office and Bishop with no response to date. – Marcum)Share ‘Bishop2021-10-06(redacted).pdf’Share ‘Ultimate Proof Covid-19 links.pdf’Please check out my Top-40 Catholic Red-Pill, Catholic Related, Covid-19 Related, and Pedophilia/Child Trafficking playlists.------------This DOD stamped document also reveals that the government knows that “prior Covid-19 infection has a major protective effect against breakthrough hospitalization,” which means that natural herd immunity is superior to the vaccines.------------Please check out the HUGE "INDEXED" LIBRARY ON THE CRIMINAL COVID-19 HOAX.------------10 plus pages of adverse effects of the vaccine. This is why the pages were blank in the boxes of vials of this shit. Be sure to take a look at page 30.Message To The Jabbed - Wake Up From The Spell Cast On Your Mind - David Icke Dot-Connector-------------Victim Of Vaccine Trials Injury Speaks Out Against Vaccine Manufacturers-------------These Global Demonic(s) Are Lying To Us - 100% proof--------------VETERAN MOUNTIE'S PARTING WORDS-----------PROOF Our Elections Have Been RIGGED Since 2000-----------Pfizer 1291 side effect documentJustice Coming for Victims of COVID Totalitarians & Murderers: Dr. FuellmichProof Lindsey Graham is bought and paid for by Big Pharma:War Room Pandemic - Dr. Robert Malone talks about data that shows the vaccines ineffectiveness on children. Then later he talks about the UK DataModerna CEO Confesses to Patenting Covid-19 Spike Protein in 2016