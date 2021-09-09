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Brian Nichols: The Brian Nichols Show Host and Associate Editor at The Libertarian Republic
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3 views • September 09, 2021
On this episode of The Resistance Library Podcast, Sam Jacobs interviews Brian Nichols. Brian Nichols is the host of The Brian Nichols Show and an Associate Editor at The Libertarian Republic. We had Brian on to discuss the small-L libertarian response to a handful of issues that many Americans, even limited-government conservatives, demand "something must be done." What follows is a spirited discussion of the role of the state in creating problems.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Brian Nichols Links:
The Brian Nichols Show: https://www.briannicholsshow.com/
Twitter | BNicholsLiberty: https://twitter.com/BNicholsLiberty
YouTube | The Brian Nichols Show: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO4_lp8HJLQosanF1nfWZWg
Facebook | The Brian Nichols Show: https://www.facebook.com/BNicholsLiberty
Helpful Links:
Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Brian Nichols Links:
The Brian Nichols Show: https://www.briannicholsshow.com/
Twitter | BNicholsLiberty: https://twitter.com/BNicholsLiberty
YouTube | The Brian Nichols Show: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO4_lp8HJLQosanF1nfWZWg
Facebook | The Brian Nichols Show: https://www.facebook.com/BNicholsLiberty
Helpful Links:
Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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